CJI BR Gavai highlights flaws in Indian legal system

Pick mentors based on integrity, not influence: Gavai

Gavai encouraged graduates to use scholarships if they study abroad so their families aren't burdened.

He also suggested picking mentors based on integrity, not just influence.

His message was clear: use your knowledge to help fix the system and push for changes that actually make justice work better for everyone.

The event also saw leaders like Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Supreme Court Judge PS Narasimha in attendance.