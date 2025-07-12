CJI BR Gavai highlights flaws in Indian legal system
Chief Justice of India BR Gavai just called out some big problems in the legal system—especially how long trials drag on, leaving people stuck as undertrials for years before they're even found innocent.
Speaking at Nalsar University's convocation in Hyderabad, he said it's time for real reform and urged everyone to start asking tough questions about how justice is delivered.
Pick mentors based on integrity, not influence: Gavai
Gavai encouraged graduates to use scholarships if they study abroad so their families aren't burdened.
He also suggested picking mentors based on integrity, not just influence.
His message was clear: use your knowledge to help fix the system and push for changes that actually make justice work better for everyone.
The event also saw leaders like Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Supreme Court Judge PS Narasimha in attendance.