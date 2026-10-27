Kolkata man, 18-year-old son paraded naked over relationship with minor 

The incident took place when the young man visited Basundhara Park to meet the girl on Sunday evening during Lakshmi Puja with his friend.

A police officer investigating the case said they were allegedly held by the accused, who called the man's father over the phone.

After he reached, the man's father alleged that Burman asked him to either shoot or stab his son with a heated knife.

When he refused, all three were forced to strip and walk naked.