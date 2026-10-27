Kolkata man, 18-year-old son paraded naked over relationship with minor
What's the story
An 18-year-old man, his father, and a friend were allegedly forced to strip and walk naked on a busy street in Kolkata's Sarsuna over the young man's relationship with a 13-year-old girl. Before they were paraded, the girl's family threatened them with a gun. Three people have been arrested in connection with this incident, including the girl's parents and maternal uncle Rahul Burman, who is said to be the main accused.
Assault claims
What led to the shocking incident
The incident took place when the young man visited Basundhara Park to meet the girl on Sunday evening during Lakshmi Puja with his friend.
A police officer investigating the case said they were allegedly held by the accused, who called the man's father over the phone.
After he reached, the man's father alleged that Burman asked him to either shoot or stab his son with a heated knife.
When he refused, all three were forced to strip and walk naked.
Public reaction
Video of the incident goes viral
A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, sparking outrage.
The young man's father said they were taken to a busy street instead of a narrow bylane for the parade. "We were not allowed to walk along a narrow bylane when they wanted to parade us," he said.
Angry local residents later ransacked the girl's house in protest.
Legal proceedings
Multiple charges framed against the accused
Police have registered multiple charges against the accused, including criminal intimidation, kidnapping, unlawful confinement, and use of an illegal firearm.
A senior Kolkata Police officer confirmed that charges were framed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
On Tuesday, all the accused were made to parade without clothes by police in the same locality in Behala during crime scene reconstruction.
Twitter Post
All accused have been arrested
#WATCH | West Bengal: All the accused in the Sarsuna naked parade case have been arrested and made to parade without clothes by police in the same locality in Behala during crime scene reconstruction.— ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2026
(Video Source: West Bengal Minister Indranil Khan) pic.twitter.com/VrlLySJHT8