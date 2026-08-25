FDA busts Navi Mumbai dairy, Shivendra Shyamlal Jaiswal caught
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) just busted a big milk adulteration racket at a Navi Mumbai dairy on August 19.
Acting on a tipoff, officials caught accused Shivendra Shyamlal Jaiswal while he was mixing skimmed milk powder and chilled water into regular milk, basically watering it down and passing it off as the real thing.
Officials seize fake milk, file FIR
Officials seized and destroyed 4,710-liter of fake milk (worth ₹1,85,780) that had already made its way to local dairies in Thane, Airoli, Kopri, Digha, and Ghansoli.
They also confiscated 129.5kg of paneer and 473kg of skimmed milk powder across the raided establishments.
An FIR has now been filed against 15 individuals and entities involved, and the process to cancel the food licenses of all implicated establishments has been initiated.