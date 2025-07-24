Next Article
Fewer technical defects reported across Indian airlines this year: Data
From January to July 2025, five major Indian airlines reported 183 technical defects to aviation authorities.
Air India Group had the most cases, followed by IndiGo, Akasa Air, and SpiceJet.
Overall, the total number of reported issues across all airlines dropped to 421 in 2024—continuing a steady decline from previous years.
Fewer reported defects indicate improving safety standards
Fewer reported defects suggest airline safety standards might be getting better, which is good news for anyone who flies.
The government is pushing for quick investigations whenever problems pop up so fixes happen fast.
As air travel keeps growing in India, staying on top of safety checks helps keep flights reliable and passengers confident about flying.
