India-UK ties are like cricket, says Modi after signing trade deal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi just called the India-UK relationship a bit like cricket—something both countries are passionate about.
He made this comparison while standing alongside new British PM Keir Starmer, right after they signed a major free trade agreement on Thursday.
In Modi's words, "For both of us (India and Britain), cricket is not just a game, but a passion. And also, a great metaphor for our partnership."
Deal addresses various issues, including Kashmir security
The timing couldn't be better, with Team India currently touring England.
Modi also mentioned shared favorites like curry and cricket to highlight how connected the two countries are.
The new trade deal drops tariffs on things like cars and alcohol, aiming to boost jobs and business on both sides.
It even touches on tough topics like security in Kashmir and recent airline safety concerns—showing that this partnership is about more than just economics.