India, UK sign FTA: Goan feni, Kerala toddy can export
Big news for fans of unique beverages: India and the UK just signed a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) on Thursday, July 24, 2025, which means Indian favorites like Goa's feni, Nashik wines, and Kerala's toddy can now be sold in the UK.
These drinks will also get special Geographical Indication (GI) protection—basically a stamp that says they're authentically Indian.
The timing is great too, since more people in the UK are looking for natural and organic options.
Indian drinks could replace Scotch whisky in UK market
This FTA isn't just about new flavors hitting British shelves—it's also set to boost India's alcoholic beverage exports from $370.5 million to a target of $1 billion by 2030.
Officials say Indian drinks have real potential to stand out in high-end bars and shops alongside classics like Scotch Whisky.
With growing global interest in Indian gin, beer, wine, and rum, India is hoping to jump from the world's 40th largest alcohol exporter into the top 10 in the coming years.