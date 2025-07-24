India, UK sign FTA: Goan feni, Kerala toddy can export India Jul 24, 2025

Big news for fans of unique beverages: India and the UK just signed a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) on Thursday, July 24, 2025, which means Indian favorites like Goa's feni, Nashik wines, and Kerala's toddy can now be sold in the UK.

These drinks will also get special Geographical Indication (GI) protection—basically a stamp that says they're authentically Indian.

The timing is great too, since more people in the UK are looking for natural and organic options.