Bengaluru's Yellow Line metro expected to open next month

Daily ridership expected to be around 25,000 at 1st

Trains will run daily from 5am to 11pm every 20-25 minutes, taking about 80 minutes end-to-end.

Early estimates say around 25,000 people will hop on each day at first (earning ₹10-15 lakh), but once all trains are running next year, that could jump to two lakh riders and ₹60 lakh in revenue.

BMRCL is also planning ways to keep things moving smoothly at busy spots like RV Road interchange—so hopefully less crowd chaos during rush hour.