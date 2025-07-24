Next Article
Bengaluru's Yellow Line metro expected to open next month
Bengaluru's Yellow Line is finally on track to open by August 2025, connecting RV Road to Bommasandra across 19km with 16 stations.
The first phase might launch with just seven stations if all approvals go through, but it's a big step for anyone commuting in the city's southern suburbs.
Daily ridership expected to be around 25,000 at 1st
Trains will run daily from 5am to 11pm every 20-25 minutes, taking about 80 minutes end-to-end.
Early estimates say around 25,000 people will hop on each day at first (earning ₹10-15 lakh), but once all trains are running next year, that could jump to two lakh riders and ₹60 lakh in revenue.
BMRCL is also planning ways to keep things moving smoothly at busy spots like RV Road interchange—so hopefully less crowd chaos during rush hour.