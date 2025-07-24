Over 100 security lapses found in Delhi ahead of I-Day

What police are doing to fix the issues

Police chiefs have been told to double-check risky spots with their teams and quickly sort out the problems.

There's also a detailed survey happening around the Red Fort to keep things extra safe.

Plus, new high-tech cameras are being set up for headcounts and object detection—there's even under-vehicle scanning now.

To be ready for anything, police are running aerial surveillance and practicing coordinated drills so everyone can celebrate I-Day safely.