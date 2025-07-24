Over 100 security lapses found in Delhi ahead of I-Day
Just weeks before Independence Day 2025, Delhi Police ran a big security check and found over 100 issues at busy places like hotels, railway stations, and bus terminals.
Most problems popped up in Northeast and East Delhi, Shahdara, and North Delhi.
The main concerns? Broken or badly placed CCTV cameras, metal detectors that didn't work or were switched off, poor lighting at night, and not enough security staff where needed.
What police are doing to fix the issues
Police chiefs have been told to double-check risky spots with their teams and quickly sort out the problems.
There's also a detailed survey happening around the Red Fort to keep things extra safe.
Plus, new high-tech cameras are being set up for headcounts and object detection—there's even under-vehicle scanning now.
To be ready for anything, police are running aerial surveillance and practicing coordinated drills so everyone can celebrate I-Day safely.