Chhari Mubarak's journey begins with prayers at Shankaracharya temple
The sacred mace of Lord Shiva, called Chhari Mubarak, made its way to Srinagar's Shankaracharya temple on Thursday as part of the Amarnath Yatra.
Led by Mahant Deependra Giri and accompanied by conch shells and Vedic chants, the procession brought together sadhus praying for peace in Jammu and Kashmir—making it a meaningful moment during Haryali-Amavasya.
Schedule of the remaining journey
Chhari Mubarak heads to Sharika-Bhawani temple next (July 25), followed by more rituals at Shri Amareshwar Temple (July 28) and Dashnami Akhara (July 30).
The big finale happens August 9 at the holy cave shrine, before the mace is immersed in Lidder river at Pahalgam.