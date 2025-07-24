Chhari Mubarak's journey begins with prayers at Shankaracharya temple India Jul 24, 2025

The sacred mace of Lord Shiva, called Chhari Mubarak, made its way to Srinagar's Shankaracharya temple on Thursday as part of the Amarnath Yatra.

Led by Mahant Deependra Giri and accompanied by conch shells and Vedic chants, the procession brought together sadhus praying for peace in Jammu and Kashmir—making it a meaningful moment during Haryali-Amavasya.