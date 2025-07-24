India-UK FTA: What it means for Indian agriculture and farmers

Agri-exports likely to jump by over 20% in 3 years

With duty-free access for fruits, veggies, processed foods, and almost all seafood (think shrimp and tuna), Indian products will be more affordable and competitive in the UK.

Experts expect agri-exports to jump by over 20% in three years—especially helping farmers and fishers from states like Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu.

It's a major step forward for India's global trade game.