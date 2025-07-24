Next Article
India-UK FTA: What it means for Indian agriculture and farmers
India and the UK just signed a new free trade agreement that scraps tariffs on 95% of Indian farm products.
This means exports like tea, mangoes, grapes, spices, and marine products could finally get a real shot in the UK market—right now, only a tiny slice of India's massive $36.63 billion agri-exports go there.
Agri-exports likely to jump by over 20% in 3 years
With duty-free access for fruits, veggies, processed foods, and almost all seafood (think shrimp and tuna), Indian products will be more affordable and competitive in the UK.
Experts expect agri-exports to jump by over 20% in three years—especially helping farmers and fishers from states like Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu.
It's a major step forward for India's global trade game.