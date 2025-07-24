Bus plunges into gorge in Himachal, 7 dead

A Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus crashed into a 25-meter-deep gorge in Mandi district on Thursday, leaving seven people dead and over 20 injured. The accident happened around 11am while the bus was traveling from Sarkaghat to Durgapur, highlighting once again how risky travel can be on these winding mountain roads.

Four women among the deceased Five people died instantly at the scene, and two more passed away later at the hospital. Four of those lost were women.

More than 20 others are hurt—some seriously—and three have been sent to AIIMS Bilaspur for advanced care.

Rescue teams and locals acted fast to help survivors Rescue teams and locals acted fast to help survivors out of the steep terrain.

Police say no other vehicle was involved, but they're still gathering statements from those injured as part of their investigation.