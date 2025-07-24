Assam's Golaghat eviction sparks fears of influx in neighboring states
Assam is set to evict people accused of living illegally on forest land in Uriamghat in Assam's Golaghat district on Friday, causing hundreds to leave their homes in advance.
This move is part of a bigger state campaign, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, to remove "illegal settlers and suspected Bangladeshis" from several districts.
Authorities in neighboring states on high alert
The upcoming eviction has put neighboring states like Nagaland, Meghalaya, and Manipur on high alert, as they worry about sudden arrivals of displaced people and possible changes in local communities.
Authorities are stepping up border checks and preparing shelters while trying to maintain order.
The situation highlights ongoing tensions over migration and identity in the region—issues that shape daily life for many young people across Northeast India.