Chhattisgarh: Two teachers killed in van-truck collision
On July 24, a van carrying staff and students from Eklavya Model Residential School collided with a trailer truck near Tanakhar village, Korba district.
The crash claimed the lives of two teachers—Anjana Sharma (30) from Delhi and Manju Sharma (32) from Haryana—and left 10 others injured.
Van tried to overtake another vehicle
The van was heading from Katghora to Pondi Uproda village when the driver tried to overtake another vehicle and crashed into a truck.
Out of 13 people on board, two teachers didn't survive.
Five people with serious injuries were taken to hospitals in Korba and Bilaspur, while three others with minor injuries were treated locally.
Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident
Police are investigating how the accident happened.
All injured were first brought to a local health center before being moved for advanced care.
Authorities say they're keeping a close watch on everyone's recovery as they look into the cause of this tragic incident.