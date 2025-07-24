Murshidabad: TMC worker shot dead, political violence returns to Bengal India Jul 24, 2025

Sasthi Ghosh, a Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker, was attacked and killed by unidentified people late Wednesday night while heading home in Bharatpur, Murshidabad.

He was found bleeding on the street and died at the hospital.

Police think a property dispute might be behind the murder, but they're still looking into it.