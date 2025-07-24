Next Article
Murshidabad: TMC worker shot dead, political violence returns to Bengal
Sasthi Ghosh, a Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker, was attacked and killed by unidentified people late Wednesday night while heading home in Bharatpur, Murshidabad.
He was found bleeding on the street and died at the hospital.
Police think a property dispute might be behind the murder, but they're still looking into it.
Was it political killing?
Ghosh's family believes his killing was political.
TMC MLA Humayun Kabir disagreed, calling it a village dispute and urging everyone not to jump to conclusions.
Meanwhile, BJP and Congress leaders blamed TMC's own internal fights for what happened.
Police are also investigating another similar attack nearby, raising concerns about rising violence in the region.