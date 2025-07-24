Next Article
Bengaluru stampede: Family says daughter's earrings stolen during autopsy
After 15-year-old Divyanshi lost her life in the Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede on June 4, her parents say her earrings—deeply meaningful to the family—went missing during the autopsy.
Police are now looking into the alleged theft.
Missing items add to family's pain
Divyanshi's mother, Ashwini, shared that not only were the earrings gone, but also her daughter's clothes and shoes.
The earrings were a special gift Divyanshi had worn for over a year, making their loss especially tough for the family as they search for answers and closure.