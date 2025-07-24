Karnataka government takes legal action over Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede
The Karnataka government is moving ahead with legal action against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), and some police officials.
This follows the heartbreaking stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 4, a day after the IPL 2025 final, which left 11 people dead.
The main reason? Serious security lapses and negligence.
Commission finds gaps in stadium security
A special commission led by retired judge John Michael D'Cunha found major gaps in stadium security and held key groups accountable for what happened.
On top of that, a parent of one victim has filed a complaint about missing gold ornaments during the post-mortem process—adding another layer to calls for accountability.
The government says it's committed to making sure those responsible face consequences.