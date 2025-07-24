Nagamani: Mythical snake gem or just a scam?

A shiny crystal found at a school in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, recently caught everyone's attention when locals called it "Nagamani," or snake gem. The idea? That it's a magical stone from inside snakes like cobras. But science says otherwise—these gems are pure myth.

What's the story behind nagamani? Nagamani is a legendary stone people claim forms inside poisonous snakes and glows with special powers.

This belief has led to scams where fake gems are sold for big money.

In reality, these so-called gems are just glass or plastic—nothing mystical about them.

Snakes don't make gems Snakes don't make gems. Sometimes their scales or shed skin can look shiny or crystal-like, but that's just nature doing its thing.

Studies by places like IIT-BHU have confirmed: Nagamani isn't real.