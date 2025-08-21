Next Article
Fiji PM Rabuka to visit India on August 24-26
Fiji's PM Sitiveni Rabuka will be in India from August 24-26, 2025—his first trip there as Prime Minister.
He'll be joined by senior officials, with the main goal of deepening ties and boosting cooperation between the two countries.
Visit aims to strengthen bilateral ties
Rabuka will meet Indian PM Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu, plus attend a special lunch hosted by Modi.
He'll also give a talk called 'Ocean of Peace' at the Indian Council of World Affairs.
This visit builds on a long history of India-Fiji friendship, including recent high-level exchanges and agreements on things like diplomacy.