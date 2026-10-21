Finance influencer dies by suicide; family alleges cyberbullying, ₹3cr demand

Harish's father alleged that Samuel subjected his son to sustained cyberbullying through social media posts and videos, damaging the reputation he had built and causing him severe mental distress.

He alleged that Samuel published videos and posts about Harish on October 18, accusing him of misleading the public.

This content was shared across Instagram, Facebook and YouTube, after which Meta disabled the accounts.

He later began posting videos through a new account, which was also taken down.