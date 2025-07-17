Next Article
FIP questions AAIB's initial report on Air India crash
The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) is challenging the official report on the recent Air India Boeing 787-8 crash, which killed 260 people.
They think it's too soon to blame the pilots and say investigators should look more closely at possible technical glitches—like automatic engine shutdowns—that might have played a role.
FIP's request for thorough investigation
FIP has asked for aviation experts to get involved and review flight data and cockpit recordings for missed mechanical issues.
They're also urging a closer look at systems like the Thrust Control Malfunction Accommodation (TCMA) and Electronic Engine Controller (EEC), hoping this will lead to a fairer, more thorough investigation that considers both human error and tech problems.