FIR filed against Blinkit for selling illegal button-activated knives
India
Delhi Police have registered an FIR against Blinkit after discovering the platform was selling illegal button-activated knives through its app.
The issue surfaced while investigating two murder cases in West Delhi, where suspects said they got their weapons from Blinkit.
These button-activated knives are banned under Indian law.
Cops went undercover to verify the claims
To verify things, cops went undercover and ordered one of these knives on Blinkit. The knife they received was bigger than what's legally allowed.
Raids at several Blinkit locations in Delhi and Gurugram turned up 50 illegal knives.
Now, police will be sending formal notices to Blinkit, asking how these products ended up on their app and what steps they're taking to control vendors.