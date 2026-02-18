FIR filed against Blinkit for selling illegal button-activated knives

Cops went undercover to verify the claims

To verify things, cops went undercover and ordered one of these knives on Blinkit. The knife they received was bigger than what's legally allowed.

Raids at several Blinkit locations in Delhi and Gurugram turned up 50 illegal knives.

Now, police will be sending formal notices to Blinkit, asking how these products ended up on their app and what steps they're taking to control vendors.