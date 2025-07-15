Next Article
FIR registered against death threats to UP minister
Uttar Pradesh minister and SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar received a death threat on Facebook from an account named 'Karni Sena Ballia,' with the message saying he would be shot.
An FIR was filed on July 14, and SBSP spokesperson Arun Rajbhar brought the issue to light on X.
The case has been registered under Section 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita.
'Accusations false...': Karni Sena
Karni Sena's Ballia president, Kamlesh Singh, called the accusations false and suggested they were just a way for Rajbhar to get Z-Plus security.
Still, police are investigating where the threat came from and are working to keep Rajbhar safe.
The situation highlights how seriously online threats are being taken by authorities.