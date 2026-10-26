Delhi: Fire breaks out at North Block; no casualties reported
What's the story
A fire broke out at Delhi's North Block on Monday, sending thick black smoke billowing from the rooftop. The incident was reported around 11:00am. The North Block is home to India's Home and Finance ministries. No casualties have been reported so far in connection with this incident. The Delhi Fire Department suspects that a short circuit during welding work may have caused the fire.
Fire cause
Fire broke out in AC boiler: Delhi Fire Department
The fire department received a call about smoke at North Block and dispatched six fire tenders to the scene.
"A fire broke out in an AC boiler installed on the rooftop of North Block. Welding work was underway when a sudden short circuit reportedly triggered the fire in one of the AC boilers," it said in a statement.
Public response
MP Milind Deora shares post
Meanwhile, Member of Parliament Milind Deora also noticed the smoke from behind North Block while heading to Parliament. He shared the visual on the social media platform X.
"It appears there may be a fire. Hope everyone is safe and emergency services are responding swiftly," Deora wrote in his post.
Twitter Post
Milind Deora's post on smoke rising from North Block
Noticed thick smoke rising from behind North Block while on my way to Parliament. It appears there may be a fire. Hope everyone is safe and emergency services are responding swiftly. pic.twitter.com/mnUqpWfsWl— Milind Deora | मिलिंद देवरा (@milinddeora) October 26, 2026