First Taliban foreign minister visit to India since takeover
India
Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Taliban's top diplomat, is visiting India from October 9-16, 2025—marking the first time a senior Taliban official has come to India in an official diplomatic capacity since the group returned to power in Afghanistan four years ago.
The UN has temporarily lifted travel sanctions so he can make the trip.
India treads cautiously
India is treading carefully—inviting Muttaqi signals a focus on regional stability and fighting terrorism, but doesn't mean formal recognition of the Taliban government.
The visit could open doors for better security ties, though the Taliban's tough stance on women's rights remains a major roadblock for wider acceptance.
For now, Russia is the only country officially recognizing the Taliban regime.