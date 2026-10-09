Fist-size hailstones damage cars, crops and homes in Haridwar, Roorkee
India
A sudden hailstorm hit Haridwar on Friday, with fist-size hailstones damaging cars, crops, and homes.
People rushed indoors for safety as videos of the chaos quickly spread online.
Roorkee and nearby areas faced similar trouble.
Uttarakhand CM Dhami promises relief surveys
Former Chief Minister Harish Rawat urged the government to check damages and support those affected.
Current Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited hard-hit areas to reassure farmers and promised relief surveys.
Meanwhile, a yellow alert is out for heavy rain in parts of Uttarakhand over the next two days, so locals should stay prepared for more disruptions.