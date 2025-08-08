Next Article
Flash floods in Uttarakhand bury ancient Kalp Kedar temple
Flash floods in Uttarakhand's Kheer Ganga valley on August 6 have buried the ancient Kalp Kedar temple, a spot dedicated to Lord Shiva and linked to the Pandavas.
The temple's carved dome, once peeking out from underground, has disappeared—likely swept away by the water.
Temple was built in a unique style
Kalp Kedar wasn't just another old shrine—it was built in a unique style like Kedarnath and mostly hidden underground after a glacial shift over a century ago.
Even past excavations couldn't uncover all its mysteries.
For locals and devotees, losing it means saying goodbye to a place rich in spiritual legends and centuries-old history.