How to apply for a PAN card

Applying for a Permanent Account Number (PAN) card in India can be a hassle-free experience, provided you are prepared. Here are some important tips to ensure that your application process goes smoothly, steering clear of common mistakes and delays. By knowing the requirements and following these tips, you can speed up the process and get your PAN card without the hassle.

Document checklist Gather required documents Before you start with your application, make sure to have all the documents handy. These include identity proof, address proof, and date of birth proof. Commonly accepted documents include Aadhaar card, passport, voter ID card, or driving license. Having these documents handy beforehand will save you from last-minute hassles that could delay the process of your application.

Form selection Choose the correct form Choosing the right form is key to a hassle-free application process. If you are applying for a PAN card for the first time, you will need to fill out Form 49A if you are an Indian citizen. Foreign citizens will need to fill out Form 49AA. Make sure to select the appropriate form according to your citizenship to avoid any processing delays.

Accurate information Fill out details accurately When filling the PAN card application form, make sure you fill in details with utmost accuracy. Every bit of information you provide should be double-checked to ensure it matches perfectly with the documents you are submitting as proof. Any discrepancies, however minor, between your application form and the supporting documents can either lead to a rejection or major delays in processing your application.

Fee payment Pay attention to fees Do keep in mind the fees for applying for a PAN card. The fee differs based on whether you opt for physical delivery in India or abroad. It usually costs about ₹107, including taxes, for delivery in India but may exceed ₹1,000 for international delivery, depending on location.