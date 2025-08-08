How to apply for a passport

Applying for an Indian passport requires collection of certain documents to make the process hassle-free. These documents are proofs of identity, address, citizenship, etc. Knowing the requirements can help applicants avoid delays and other issues. Here's a look at what are the mandatory documents required for applying for an Indian passport this year, making clear what each document means and why it's needed.

Address proof Proof of address documents Applicants should also submit proof of their current residential address. Utility bills such as electricity or water, bank statements with the applicant's name and address or a rental agreement, are acceptable documents. These documents should be recent, generally not older than three months. Having a correct address proof makes sure that any communication from the passport office reaches the applicant without any issue.

Identity verification Proof of identity documents Proof of identity is integral to establish who you are. Commonly acceptable identity proofs are Aadhaar card, voter ID card, or PAN card. These documents should have a clear photograph and signature of the applicant to make them valid. Making sure these details match across all submitted documents helps in avoiding discrepancies during verification.

Birth certificate Date of birth proof A document proving date of birth is mandatory for all applicants. A birth certificate issued by a municipal authority or any office authorized to issue birth certificates is preferred. In lieu of a birth certificate, school leaving certificates or matriculation certificates can also suffice if they clearly mention the date of birth.

Nationality confirmation Citizenship evidence To verify Indian citizenship while applying for a passport, applicants are usually asked to submit further papers. This could be an old passport, if issued, or a certificate from concerned authorities confirming their nationality status. This important step ensures that the privilege of carrying an Indian passport is granted only to deserving people, preserving the sanctity of the identification process.