Flooded streets, homes in Odisha ; crocodiles swim through villages
Heavy monsoon rains have flooded nearly 30 villages in Odisha's Kendrapara district, leaving many people struggling with waterlogged homes and disrupted daily life.
Many families have had to move to higher ground as schools and health centers are also underwater.
Relief teams are handing out dry food and clean water.
Scary sight for locals
As if the floods weren't enough, crocodiles have been spotted swimming through village streets and fields, making things even scarier for locals—especially at night.
The Forest Department is urging everyone to stay out of the floodwaters because of the risk from both crocodiles and snakes.
Another roundup of heavy rain likely to hit Odisha
The weather department says another round of heavy rain could hit Odisha soon, so folks in affected areas are being asked to stay alert.