Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh takes oath as Telangana HC Chief

Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh just took oath as the new Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court on Saturday, with Governor Jishnu Dev Varma leading the ceremony at Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad. His appointment follows a Supreme Court Collegium nod.

Justice Singh brings years of experience and a strong legal background, which could shape how big cases are handled in the state.

He's not new to high-profile roles—he was Tripura High Court's Chief Justice before this.

A graduate of Delhi University, he also served at Jharkhand High Court after it was formed.