Gujarat CMO gets bomb threat email, hoax similar to past
On Thursday, Gujarat's Chief Minister's Office (CMO) and state secretariat in Gandhinagar got a bomb threat email.
The message triggered quick security checks, as making such threats is generally understood to be a crime under Indian law.
This isn't the first time—similar hoax emails have recently targeted the Gujarat High Court and several schools.
Fake threats cause real worry
Police and bomb squads searched both buildings but didn't find anything suspicious, confirming it was just another hoax.
An FIR has been filed against whoever sent the email, and police are investigating.
Due to these repeated fake threats, security has been stepped up at government offices, courts, and schools across Gujarat to keep everyone safe.