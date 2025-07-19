Gujarat: ASI's son kills 2 pedestrians while racing in car
In a tragic incident in Bhavnagar, Gujarat, two pedestrians were killed and at least two others injured when a speeding car rammed into them. The driver of the car was identified as Harshraj Singh Gohil (20), son of Aniruddha Singh Vajubha Gohil, an Assistant Sub Inspector at the Local Crime Branch. The incident occurred around 4:00pm in the Kaliyabeed area when Harshraj was racing his friend on a crowded street.
The CCTV footage of the incident showed Harshraj driving a white Creta at a speed of 120-150km/h. He lost control of the vehicle, hitting two pedestrians—30-year-old Bhargav Bhatt and 65-year-old Champaben Vachani. The car then skidded and rammed into a scooter, injuring its riders. Several other vehicles were also damaged in the incident.
Victims were locals; 1 was a newlywed
The pedestrians, Bhargav and Champaben, died on the spot. The injured individuals were rushed to Sir T Hospital for medical attention. According to the police, one of the victims, Bhargav Bhatt, got married last year and was reportedly on his way to work when the incident occurred. He was employed at the Madhu Silica company.
Father beats son before handing him over to police
Harshraj was taken into custody after the incident. His father, Aniruddha, reached the spot soon after and reportedly beat his son before handing him over to the Nilambag police station. The police have interrogated Harshraj, but he has not been officially arrested yet. Sources indicate that an arrest could happen around 6:00pm today.