Gujarat: ASI's son kills 2 pedestrians while racing in car

In a tragic incident in Bhavnagar, Gujarat , two pedestrians were killed and at least two others injured when a speeding car rammed into them. The driver of the car was identified as Harshraj Singh Gohil (20), son of Aniruddha Singh Vajubha Gohil, an Assistant Sub Inspector at the Local Crime Branch. The incident occurred around 4:00pm in the Kaliyabeed area when Harshraj was racing his friend on a crowded street.

Race aftermath How the incident unfolded The CCTV footage of the incident showed Harshraj driving a white Creta at a speed of 120-150km/h. He lost control of the vehicle, hitting two pedestrians—30-year-old Bhargav Bhatt and 65-year-old Champaben Vachani. The car then skidded and rammed into a scooter, injuring its riders. Several other vehicles were also damaged in the incident.

ભાવનગરના કાળિયાબીડ વિસ્તારમાં પોલીસ પુત્ર અને તેના મિત્રએ કારની રેસ લગાવી. પોલીસ પુત્રએ બેફામ સ્પીડમાં ક્રેટા કાર ચલાવી 5 જેટલા લોકોને અડફેટે લેતા બે ના મોત થયા અને ત્રણ ઈજાગ્રસ્ત.



LCB માં ફરજ બજાવતા ASI અનિરુદ્ધસિંહ ગોહિલના 20 વર્ષીય પુત્ર… pic.twitter.com/QwgCEqEXKI — Jay Acharya ( Journalist ) (@AcharyaJay22_17) July 18, 2025

Victim details Victims were locals; 1 was a newlywed The pedestrians, Bhargav and Champaben, died on the spot. The injured individuals were rushed to Sir T Hospital for medical attention. According to the police, one of the victims, Bhargav Bhatt, got married last year and was reportedly on his way to work when the incident occurred. He was employed at the Madhu Silica company.