'Speak in Marathi or get out': Women clash in Mumbai local
A video from a Mumbai local train is making waves after a group of women told another passenger, "This is our Maharashtra. Speak in Marathi or get out."
The clash started over seats but quickly turned into a heated discussion about language, highlighting how sensitive regional identity can be in public spaces—even when things stay non-violent.
Incident divides netizens
Mumbai's known for its mix of languages—Marathi, Hindi, Gujarati, English—but that diversity sometimes leads to tension.
Online reactions are split: some say insisting on Marathi protects local culture, while others call it unfair and exclusionary.
The incident is sparking fresh conversations about how we balance respect for local identity with the freedom to speak any language in India's big cities.