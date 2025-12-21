Next Article
Fog disrupts travel in North India; trains, flights affected
Thick fog is making travel tough across northern India right now.
Delhi Airport has seen lots of flight delays and cancelations, and the Airports Authority of India says more disruptions are likely on December 21 as visibility stays low.
Why does this matter?
If you're traveling, expect possible delays or changes—over 50 trains are running late too.
Airlines like IndiGo are asking passengers to double-check their flight status, rebook if needed, or request refunds.
Both airports and airlines have set up extra help desks and recommend using official channels for real-time updates.