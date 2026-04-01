Forest fires hit Uttarakhand Tamil Nadu Odisha and Andhra Pradesh
India
Forest fires have been tearing through Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh since April, damaging wildlife habitats and even popular tourist spots.
Uttarakhand has seen over 150 fire incidents across 171 hectares: satellite images show the flames spreading through key areas such as Garhwal and Kumaon.
Climate change fuels chir pine fires
Rising temperatures from climate change are fueling these fires, especially in places with chir pine trees whose dry needles catch fire easily.
The Nilgiris in Tamil Nadu and Baliguda forest division in Kandhamal district and Kalahandi North division are also seeing more fire activity than usual this April.
better fire management is urgently needed as these events become more common.