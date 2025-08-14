Next Article
Former Delhi BJP MLA Rajesh Gehlot passes away at 60
Rajesh Gehlot, a former BJP MLA from Matiala in West Delhi, passed away suddenly on Friday at age 60.
He was known for promoting the party's values and connecting with rural communities.
His last rites are set for Saturday at Nawada cremation ground, leaving many in the local political scene shocked by his sudden loss.
Thousands of party workers gathered to pay their respects
Top BJP leaders like Delhi president Virendra Sachdeva and West Delhi MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat visited Gehlot's family to offer condolences.
Gehlot played a big role in organizing community events—like Dwarka's Ramleela, which even saw Prime Minister Modi attend.
After news of his passing, thousands of party workers gathered to pay their respects, remembering him as a dedicated leader who made a real difference locally.