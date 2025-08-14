Former Delhi BJP MLA Rajesh Gehlot passes away at 60 India Aug 14, 2025

Rajesh Gehlot, a former BJP MLA from Matiala in West Delhi, passed away suddenly on Friday at age 60.

He was known for promoting the party's values and connecting with rural communities.

His last rites are set for Saturday at Nawada cremation ground, leaving many in the local political scene shocked by his sudden loss.