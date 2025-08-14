Next Article
Gurugram: Wall collapse damages nearby buildings, residents evacuated
A boundary wall at a construction site in Gurugram's Sector 69 collapsed on Thursday following heavy rain, collapsing near Nilkanth Colony, where about 300-400 people live in PGs.
The collapse damaged the foundations of nearby buildings and caused big cracks, so officials quickly ordered everyone to leave for safety.
Investigation underway to find out reason for wall collapse
District teams and police rushed over to help residents evacuate and assess the damage.
Civil Defence officer Mohit Sharma emphasized that structural audits are needed before anyone can return.
An investigation by the district administration is underway to find out why the wall gave way, as authorities focus on keeping everyone safe.