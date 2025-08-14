Irish authorities condemn attacks on Indians, say 'racism won't be...' Card 2 headline: India Day celebrations postponed
Several Indian nationals in Ireland—including a taxi driver, data scientist, sous chef, tech worker, and even a young girl—have recently faced violent attacks.
The Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has raised concerns and is working with Irish authorities.
Ireland's President Michael D Higgins and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Simon Harris have openly condemned the violence.
What's being done—and what it means for the community
The MEA is helping victims through the Dublin embassy and has advised Indians in Ireland to stay alert.
Irish police are investigating these as possible hate crimes, while Harris stressed that racism won't be tolerated and praised the Indian community's contributions.
Due to security worries, India Day celebrations have been postponed for now as officials focus on keeping everyone safe.