Indian rice prices soar after Bangladesh drops import duty India Aug 14, 2025

Bangladesh just dropped its 20% import duty on 500,000 tons of rice, and it's already making waves in India.

In just two days, domestic rice prices shot up by as much as 14%—all because traders near the Petrapole border had stocks ready at their warehouses in anticipation of the duty removal, tightening what's available at home.