Four dead in Odisha lightning strikes
On Sunday, lightning strikes killed four people across Odisha—among them were a farmer, a man sheltering under a tree, and a young woman out in a garden.
Police are investigating these incidents.
IMD issues alerts for several districts
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange and yellow alerts for several districts, warning of heavy rain, thunderstorms, and lightning from July 13 to 17.
Outdoor workers like farmers are especially at risk during the monsoon season.
Authorities are urging everyone to stay indoors during storms and avoid open spaces to stay safe.