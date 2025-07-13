Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla praises India from space

Shukla led Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4), bringing India back into space after 41 years. The crew ran over 60 experiments with people from 31 countries and stayed on the ISS longer than planned.

Shukla chatted with Modi, students; crew returns to Earth on July 15

Shukla headed Indian microgravity research and even chatted with PM Modi and students from orbit.

The Ax-4 crew is set to return to Earth on July 15, after which Shukla will spend a week in rehab adjusting back to gravity.