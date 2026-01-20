Four family members found dead in Uttar Pradesh's Etah
Tragedy struck in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, where four members of a family—Ganga Singh (75), Shyama Devi (68), Ratna Devi (45), and Jyoti (23)—were assaulted on the head with a heavy object; three were found murdered at the house and Shyama Devi died at the local medical college.
The case came to light when Ratna Devi's 8-year-old son returned from school and discovered the scene.
What we know so far
Police say nothing was stolen, so robbery isn't suspected, and the family had no known enemies.
Kamal Singh, another family member, was working at their pharmacy during the incident.
Investigators are reviewing CCTV footage and questioning suspects but haven't made any arrests yet.
An FIR will be filed once the family submits a formal complaint.