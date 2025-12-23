FSSAI says Eggoz eggs are safe, busts cancer claims
Heard the buzz about Eggoz eggs and cancer-causing antibiotics?
India's top food safety authority, FSSAI, has called those viral social media claims "misleading" and "scientifically unsupported."
In December 2025, they reassured everyone that eggs sold across India are safe to eat.
So what's actually going on?
FSSAI explained that the tiny amounts labs sometimes detect aren't a health risk—they're just part of strict testing.
The 1.0 microgram per kilogram number is a lab threshold, not an allowed amount. Plus, India's rules match up with Europe and the US, where these antibiotics are banned too.
The agency also pointed out that finding traces in a few batches doesn't mean all eggs are unsafe or linked to cancer; it's usually accidental and not a big deal for your health.