Galgotias booted from AI summit for showcasing Chinese robot dog
Galgotias University had to vacate its stall at the India AI Impact Summit after showing off a Chinese robot dog, "Orion," as if it were their own creation.
Social media quickly pointed out that Orion is actually made by Unitree Robotics and can be bought online for ₹2-3 lakh, sparking backlash and prompting organizers to step in.
We never claimed to build Orion: Professor Neha Singh
Professor Neha Singh from Galgotias said they were excited to share their work but admitted things "may not have been expressed clearly."
She clarified the university never claimed to build Orion themselves—they bought it for students to learn from, not to pass off as homemade innovation.
Rahul Gandhi slams summit for showcasing imported tech
The incident caught political attention too.
Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi called the summit a "Instead of leveraging India's talent and data, the AI summit is a disorganized PR spectacle - Indian data up for sale, Chinese products showcased." and criticized it for highlighting imported tech instead of supporting Indian-made AI projects.