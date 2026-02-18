Galgotias booted from AI summit for showcasing Chinese robot dog India Feb 18, 2026

Galgotias University had to vacate its stall at the India AI Impact Summit after showing off a Chinese robot dog, "Orion," as if it were their own creation.

Social media quickly pointed out that Orion is actually made by Unitree Robotics and can be bought online for ₹2-3 lakh, sparking backlash and prompting organizers to step in.