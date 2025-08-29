Ganesh Chaturthi: Mumbai rolls out major traffic restrictions

Mumbai is rolling out major traffic restrictions from August 27 to September 6 for Ganesh Chaturthi. Expect road closures, vehicle bans, and diversions across busy areas—especially during the big processions and immersions. Heavy vehicles are off-limits on key roads like Hemu Kalani Marg, Gidwani Marg, Dr CG Marg, and Sion-Panvel Highway during festival hours.

Roads near immersion spots will be completely closed Roads near immersion spots—like Juhu Tara Road, Oshiwara Nala, and Devde Road—will be completely closed when ceremonies are happening.

No-parking zones will pop up at popular beaches (think Girgaon Chowpatty and Juhu), while light vehicles will face new restrictions on several routes.

Processions can't use railway overbridges this year Processions can't use railway overbridges this year; plus, only 100 people can cross at a time.

Dancing and loudspeakers are also banned in these spots.

If you're traveling between North and South Mumbai, plan for detours via the Coastal Road or other alternate routes.