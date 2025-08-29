Next Article
Floods in J&K, Punjab: 38 trains canceled, including Rajdhani Express
Heavy flooding in Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir has thrown travel plans off track this week.
Northern Railway canceled 38 trains—including the New Delhi-Jammu Tawi Rajdhani Express—while several others were cut short or started from different stations due to the weather.
Vaishno Devi pilgrimage routes disrupted
Floods have also disrupted Vaishno Devi pilgrimage routes, with key trains like the Pooja Express affected.
Bus services to Jammu and parts of Himachal Pradesh are suspended, leaving many stuck as bridges are washed away and highways closed.
Officials recommend checking the Rail Madad helpline or NTES app for updates before heading out.