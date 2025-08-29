Vaishno Devi board responds to allegations of ignoring weather alerts
The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has pushed back against claims that it ignored weather alerts before the August 26 landslide, which killed 34 pilgrims and injured 18.
The disaster was triggered by a sudden cloudburst on the old yatra track, even though conditions had seemed safe earlier in the day and helicopter services were running.
Board promises to keep following official forecasts
The board says it closed the more dangerous new route two days before the incident and kept a close watch on the old path, shutting it by noon when weather worsened.
Despite these steps, nature proved unpredictable.
Afterward, rescue teams quickly evacuated injured pilgrims and helped stranded visitors get to safety.
The board has promised to keep following official forecasts and put pilgrim safety first.