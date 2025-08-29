Bihar voter list clean-up: 3L people can't be traced
Bihar's big voter list clean-up has spotted about three lakh people whose documents don't match up.
They've been given a week to show up and sort things out with election officials.
The Election Commission had published a draft roll of over 7 crore voters on August 1, with everyone asked to update their info by September 1.
Process under Supreme Court review
This is Bihar's most thorough voter check since 2003, aiming to weed out ineligible names—like duplicates or those who've moved away—before the assembly elections.
Officials are double-checking citizenship proof and other details through house visits, but promise no one gets dropped without a hearing.
The process is under Supreme Court review, so all eyes are on how fairly it's handled as the state gears up for crucial elections.