Ganesh Chaturthi September 14 sees school holidays vary across states

Ganesh Chaturthi falls on September 14 this year, and school holidays depend on where you live.

Maharashtra and several southern and western states, including Goa, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu, have announced a full day off for all schools, while places like Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, and Bihar might have only partial or optional holidays.

It's a good idea to double-check with your school since local weather or last-minute decisions could change things.