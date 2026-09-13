Ganesh Chaturthi September 14 sees school holidays vary across states
Ganesh Chaturthi falls on September 14 this year, and school holidays depend on where you live.
Maharashtra and several southern and western states, including Goa, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu, have announced a full day off for all schools, while places like Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, and Bihar might have only partial or optional holidays.
It's a good idea to double-check with your school since local weather or last-minute decisions could change things.
Schools closed in 6 states
If you're in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Goa, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, or Tamil Nadu, enjoy the official holiday!
In Delhi-NCR and Uttar Pradesh, it's up to each school whether they close or not.
Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh let schools choose their own schedules too.
And in Uttarakhand, heavy rain or landslides might lead to sudden closures, so keep an eye out for updates from your school or local authorities.