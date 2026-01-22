Ganga-Brahmaputra delta sinking faster than rising sea levels, says new study

A new study in Nature reveals that in parts of the Ganga-Brahmaputra delta subsidence rates match or exceed sea-level rise. Over 90% of this massive delta—home to about 230 million people in India and Bangladesh—is subsiding, putting millions at greater risk from floods.

Groundwater use is making things worse The main culprit? Too much groundwater being pumped out for farming, industry, and daily life.

Satellite measurements show local subsidence rates of several millimeters per year according to the Nature study, with some areas exceeding 5-8mm/yr.

In the coming decades, this subsidence could substantially increase local relative sea-level rise in parts of the delta.

Double trouble: Sinking land plus rising seas In nearly half of the deltas studied worldwide, including this one, land is sinking faster than water is rising.

This "double burden" means more flooding and damage to homes and infrastructure.